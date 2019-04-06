Weather Outlook: Sunday is warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It has been a nice afternoon with highs in the 70s.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday is looking warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Expect mostly sunny skies and NE winds 10-15mph.
Sunday night looks clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
