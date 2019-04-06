FINAL FOUR: Texas Tech facing Michigan State, 7:49 p.m. Saturday

PLAYER NOTES: Jarrett Culver was named the first Big 12 Conference Player of the Year in program history and has also earned AP, NABC, USBWA and Sporting News All-America honors in a season where he is averaging 18.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He was named the West Region Most Outstanding Player after averaging 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assist per game in the four tournament games leading into the Final Four. A sophomore from Lubbock, Culver led Tech with 19 points and had five rebounds in the win over Gonzaga after coming off a 22-point performance against Michigan where he hit nine shots and was 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. He started the NCAA Tournament by going off for 29 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists in the first-round win over Northern Kentucky and then recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds against Buffalo. He enters the Final Four having scored 1,094 career points after coming into the national postseason having recorded a career-high 31 in the regular-season finale at Iowa State and then his fourth double-double of the season with 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals against West Virginia. Culver averaged 7.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in last year’s NCAA Elite Eight run, including scoring 11 points against Florida and Villanova. Culver had 11 points and nine rebounds against Florida to help propel the team to the Sweet 16 as a freshman. This season, he was 10-for-17 from the field with three 3-pointers and also knocked down six free throws to help knock off the Norse in the first-round matchup before adding five assists to his double-double against the Bulls. Culver is the first player to reach 1,000 points as a freshman-sophomore in program history and is the 42nd player in program history to reach the milestone and is currently 31st on the all-time scoring list. His 17.8 points per game in Big 12 play ranked as the program’s fifth most. Culver was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week three times this season after he earned the award following his 31 points against ISU that followed 16 points and seven rebounds against Texas in the home finale. He won his second Big 12 weekly honor after going for 26 points against Kansas and followed it by recording his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Oklahoma State. Culver has led the team in scoring in 24 of 36 games and finished the conference campaign averaging 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and has 57 assists. Culver is a finalist for the Jerry West Award finalist and John R. Wooden Award along with being on the Oscar Robertson Trophy and Lute Olson Award watch lists. He has scored in double figures in 35 of 36 games and is shooting 47.6 percent from the field overall and was 44.6 percent in Big 12 play. Culver had recorded a previous career-high with 30 points against Abilene Christian on Dec. 20 where he went 12-for-13 from the field and hit four 3-pointers. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time this season after the performance and followed it by going to New York and scoring 25 points against Duke. Culver is averaging 21.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in the last 10 games where he is shooting 43.5 percent from the field and also has 40 assists and 23 steals in those games.