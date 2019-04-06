Emergency shelters in Amarillo in need of toddler and infant beds after recent death

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Emergency shelters in Amarillo are in need of toddler and infant beds after a recent death occurred at one of the local shelters.
Statistics show that people who end up in homeless shelters and have infants do not have the accommodations needed, causing over 100 deaths a year in the U.S.
The Coordinator for the Panhandle Child Fatality review team, Jessica Gonzales, was recently called after a woman woke up to her infant not breathing.
Gonzales said, “I was informed earlier this week that a child fatality occurred in one of our emergency shelters due to co-sleeping. So, we were notified that these emergency shelters do not have the safe sleeping arrangements that are needed.”
Parents are placed in a small room with a single sized bed that can cause more harm than protection for their child.
“They could potentially roll over and cause the child to suffocate. Another thing is if the child has too many blankets on them, they don’t have the muscle capacity to move them, causing them to suffocate,” stated Gonzales.
As of right now, people from the community are seeking help for monetary donations for the Salvation Army and Faith City Mission.
Gonzales said, “These beds will help because they will be in their own isolated area. They won’t have the potential for the parents to roll over on them. We do recommend that no blankets or pillows to be in the same sleeping area to potentially decrease the cause of asphyxiation, which is suffocation.”
Gonzales says that most people don’t know about these situations when you have to go to a emergency shelter.
Making the community aware could potentially help decrease deaths.
