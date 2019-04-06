Amarillo’s Hike and Bike Master Plan moving forward with updates

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo’s Hike and Bike Master Plan is moving forward after the City of Amarillo approved updates focusing on making roadways with speed limits greater than 55 mph more bike and pedestrian friendly.
“The implications for a bike on those large infrastructure projects is pretty limited. We want to make sure we’re doing that safely,” said Kyle Schniederjan, Director of Capital Projects for the City of Amarillo. “What this update did is it really specified an all ages and all abilities criteria for design. It gives the design professional designing the streets some guidance, in that we want an all ages and all abilities pedestrian and bicycle amenities as part of all our infrastructure projects within the city."
Schniederjan, who also serves as the director of the Amarillo Yellowjackets, an interscholastic bicycling club that competes in the Texas League and currently has two of its riders ranked #4 and #5 in the state says encouraging development can be a positive aspect to any community.
“I want to see that thrive, I want to see more opportunities for those kids to participate and for that to grow across the city,” said Schniederjan.
While this doesn’t mean every street will be accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists it hopes to create a connection so communities can take advantage of cycling and walking options in the city.
“I want to encourage that, to see that development across our community of can I ride to work, can I ride to school, can I bicycle, can I walk, can I do those things. I think that’s always a positive aspect of any community that you’re a part of,” said Schniederjan.
The next steps are to develop plans with TxDOT and the Metropolitan Planning Organization to make these projects a reality in the future.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.