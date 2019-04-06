Amarillo’s Hike and Bike Master Plan moving forward with updates

“The implications for a bike on those large infrastructure projects is pretty limited. We want to make sure we’re doing that safely,” said Kyle Schniederjan, Director of Capital Projects for the City of Amarillo. “What this update did is it really specified an all ages and all abilities criteria for design. It gives the design professional designing the streets some guidance, in that we want an all ages and all abilities pedestrian and bicycle amenities as part of all our infrastructure projects within the city."