West Texas A&M University invites area principals to recommend future buffs

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is looking beyond the application by asking area principals to recommend current seniors for admissions status.
WT asked each high school principal in Region 16 to suggest five students from their school to receive admission status at the university.
“We really didn’t give our principals great guidelines on what we want them to do,” said Michael Knox the Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success at WTAMU. “Some of them may choose their outstanding top students, some of them may choose their diamonds in the rough, or students that may need that extra push. But we really want to entrust those principals who know those students and in many cases have known them for ten or 12 years while we are looking at a piece of paper and we really don’t know them as well as they do.”
Although WT has standards for applicants, it will overlook some imperfections if a principal believes the student is a good fit for the university.
“They see and can identify qualities in a student that sometimes students can’t even see in themselves," said Rene Cano, Coordinator of Instructional Leadership at Region 16. "And because of that, our principals are great advocates for our students, and they are in a great position to identify those kids and help elevate them and pull forward in society.”
Principals have until April 26 to select and suggest five students on their campus. WT also plans to continue the program next year and are considering adding scholarship opportunities.
“Who else would be better to help find our current leaders on our campus but also choose and select future leaders in society,” said Cano.
WT hopes the suggested students will enroll in the 2019 fall semester and help sustain growth in the Texas Panhandle.
