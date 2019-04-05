West Texas A&M University invites area principals to recommend future buffs

“We really didn’t give our principals great guidelines on what we want them to do,” said Michael Knox the Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success at WTAMU. “Some of them may choose their outstanding top students, some of them may choose their diamonds in the rough, or students that may need that extra push. But we really want to entrust those principals who know those students and in many cases have known them for ten or 12 years while we are looking at a piece of paper and we really don’t know them as well as they do.”