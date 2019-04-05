Survey seeks area female veterans and former spouses of military

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One local woman is on a mission to help other women in the area who were once married to active duty service members and are no longer receiving benefits.
The Veterans Resource Center Program Coordinator Shyla Dubois wanted to make sure there was help available if needed for women married to veterans.
Dubois is now trying to find women in all 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle were either previously married to an active duty service member, are a surviving spouse or a female veteran.
“As I was looking at my research, I just couldn’t find anything,” said Dubois. “I really don’t think that there’s any other agency or anyone else really looking at that population. Many of those spouses sent their active duty service member to war many times and they have children while their spouses were deployed so they did a tremendous service for our country too.”
Dubois reached out to a West Texas A&M professor for help.
“I told her that I had this graduate class and I was looking for a project for them and she came up with an idea,” said WTAMU Assistant Professor of Media Communication Dr. Nancy Garcia. “She said, ‘You know what, we have this Veterans Resource Center and they need help. We really need to get more data and we just don’t know how to do it.'”
Garcia’s students have now created a survey to help identify these women and their needs.
One survey was chosen among all the students’ submissions and now the students will have the data within a month.
“The only thing that we’re waiting for, is for people to answer the questions and we’re truly in the data collection process,” said Dr. Garcia. “Once we have the data collected, the students will analyze it and come up with the results. They’re actually very excited about it, they asked me about it the other day. It’s important for them to know that what they’re working on and that it’s going to make a difference for someone.”
The survey results will help the resource center identify these women’s needs and create services for them.
“Right now, it’s like, we don’t know what we don’t know,” said Dubois. “Once we find that out, then we will be able to implement changes like write additional grants for what’s needed. We really need this data to show what the needs are.”
Veterans Resource Center staff are now traveling through all 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle, talking to judges, sheriffs and police officers to spread the word.
You can find the survey here and spread the word, too.
For a paper version of the survey, call the Veteran Resource Center at (806) 342-2509.
The survey’s deadline is Tuesday, April 16.
