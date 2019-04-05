Piece of sunken USS Arizona now on display at Texas Panhandle War Memorial

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After being transported from Hawaii last year, a piece of the sunken USS Arizona is now on display at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial in Amarillo.
Last summer, the artifact was transported to Amarillo from Hawaii and this morning it was moved to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.
The 800-lb artifact is one of the largest recovered pieces of the ship that sunk decades ago at Pearl Harbor - a rusted steel plate as well as part of the battleship’s wooden deck from the very middle of the ship.
After over six months of preparation, the artifact was dedicated at the Randall County Event Center on Dec. 7 in 2018, the 77th anniversary of the bombing at Pearl Harbor.
On April 5, the artifact was placed with other exhibits in the Texas Panhandle War Memorial to preserve the memory of those from our region who sacrificed their lives serving in the U.S. military.
“This is a very sacred thing. I was told by the Navy and by the historian at Pearl Harbor that this deck that we have, some men died on it in 1941. So it’s very sacred,” said Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell. “It’s part of a cemetery, it’s a national relic, and we’re treating it as that. It’s part of our honor of all the veterans and all the men who’ve given their life for this great nation.”
Because it is too large to display indoors, it will be placed between the Huey helicopter and F-100 Super Sabre on display on the memorial grounds located at South Georgia and I-27.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.