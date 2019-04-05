Lanes to be closed on US 87/287 on Friday as Xcel pulls new lines

🚧 ADVISORY for FRIDAY, April 5: Starting at 9 a.m., US 87/287 and its frontage roads will be reduced to one lane in both directions while @XcelEnergyTX pulls new lines across the roadway at @WonderlandAMA. Work should be done by 1 p.m. Take it easy and #BeSafeDriveSmart! pic.twitter.com/Q4PWTiWC6y