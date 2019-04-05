Hodgetown opens its doors to the public on Opening Day

Hodgetown opens its doors to the public on Opening Day
By Kayla Pace | April 5, 2019 at 12:14 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 12:20 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles hosted a public ribbon cutting early Thursday afternoon to officially open Hodgetown to the public.

Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke about how the stadium would affect the present and future of Amarillo.

Ginger Nelson on the citywide benefits of the Sod Poodles

The stadium’s namesake, Jerry Hodge, also talked about finally getting affiliated baseball back in Amarillo.

Jerry Hodge on baseball being back in Amarillo

The Sod Poodles played their first game of their inaugural season on the road in Corpus Christi Thursday night.

Hodgetown held a soft opening for suite holders and season ticket holders, where they watched the game on Hodgetown’s video board.

Sod Poodles host Opening Day watch party at Hodgetown

The Sod Poodles fell 5-2 to the Corpus Christi Hooks in their season opener. They have two more games in Corpus Christi before returning back to Amarillo for Monday’s home opener.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.