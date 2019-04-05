Good News with Doppler Dave: First graders know a thing or two about good news

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - For a long time, I have been reporting good news and what I think is good news, but our perception of what makes news good may be contingent on where we are in life. Today I sought the vantage point of the younger generation - and I’m talking young. Anytime you want to brighten your day just spend time with some enthusiastic first graders as I did today to find out their take on good news.