Golf carts rolling into downtown Amarillo next week

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -As the Sod Poodles host the team’s home opener on Monday, golf carts are expected to be rolling out in downtown.
“Since the team is opening next week, we’re going to use a special event permit for that first time until we get the ordinance approved so you’ll probably see them sooner,” said Andrew Freeman, Director of Planning & Development Services for the City of Amarillo. “Then, after that we’re going to get them all registered and permitted through the new process that we’re about to adopt. Over the next week or two, you’re going to start seeing more golf carts downtown.”
Center City, which has used golf carts for some of its events, says this is an advantage to people who are enjoying downtown establishments.
“Anything will help the restaurants as we build a stronger relationship between Buchanan and the MPEV and Polk Street because that’s where so many of the restaurants are,” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. “It’s a few short blocks but if you know there’s a golf cart and you don’t have to move your car and you don’t have to pay for a different parking space, it’s going to be a big advantage.”
The City of Amarillo will have a second and final reading for the golf cart ordinance that would make traveling through downtown by golf carts official next Tuesday.
It includes some safety measures on the carts as well as road restrictions.
“We’ll allow them to cross the four different state highways, Buchanan, Filmore, Pierce, and Taylor, but they won’t be able to drive north and south,” said Freeman. “Just from a safety perspective and not getting mixed in with the different truck traffic that comes through downtown.”
Although we will start seeing golf carts next week, the city is still working out the details on who will permanently provide the service.
Those details will be worked out at a later time.
