Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast Begins With Storms Tonight

Southerly winds today have transported moisture into our area which will interact with an upper level system to create an active start to our weekend. Thunderstorms will begin this evening in our SW corner and then track eastward overnight. Most of the activity will be late tonight and should remain non-severe, but a few storms in our eastern counties may be heavy at times. Storms may linger in the early part of the day near our eastern border, but will clear by midday. Temperatures tomorrow will be back in the 70s.