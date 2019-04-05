Claude short on lifeguard applicants, could determine whether or not pool will open

CLAUDE, TX (KFDA) - Summer is right around the corner, and many towns in the Panhandle will soon be opening their community pools.
But for the city of Claude, a shortage of lifeguard applicants may keep the pool closed this year.
“We’re kind of getting into that crunch time where we need to get these people in, get them certified, get them trained up because we like to open our pool about the last week in May, first week of June,” said City Secretary Howard Heath.
The city needs about 8 to 12 lifeguards and has only received about three or four applicants for the position.
Heath said the applications are available as early as February and they typically get enough applicants by early March.
“We’ve had to push that to our April meeting which is Monday night, the eighth,” he said. “And so we’re still short at this point in time. Now, that date could still get pushed by the city council, but we are getting to that crunch time where we’re going to have to make some decisions on what we’re going to do with the pool this year.”
City officials said time is the biggest factor as they have plans to order pool chemicals, repair the pool grounds, and train the lifeguards before opening this season.
There’s some things we want to do on the pool itself to get it up and get it ready, but until we know we’ve got the people to do it, we’re kind of hesitant.
Heath said the pool is important for everyone in town and surrounding communities that may not have pools of their own.
“The pool in a small town like this is a huge deal. I mean, this is a gathering place for kids. It’s a good, safe place for them to come and play and enjoy," he said. “And not just the kids, but the parents and grandparents and for people traveling. We have a lot of people that come here from Clarendon and some of the other surrounding communities and it’s a great place, and it’s a great community gathering spot.”
According to the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission, they're helping cities like Wheeler and Clarendon get started with their own pool development projects.
“It’s good to have something in your local community that people can come, can enjoy, can spend time out without having to travel to Amarillo or to a larger place” said Heath. “Sometimes they just want to stay close to home.”
Applications for pool manager, assistant pool manager and lifeguard positions are due by Monday, Apr. 8 at 5 p.m.
