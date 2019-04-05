Amarillo man sentenced for shooting at wife in school zone

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo man will be behind bars for nearly three years after he was convicted of shooting at his wife during a youth football practice last August.
Stephen Andrew Hale was sentenced to two years and nine months after pleading guilty in December to discharge of a firearm in a school zone.
Court documents say Hale confronted his wife at a football practice at Horace Mann Middle School in August 2018.
He was under a protective order at the time.
An argument ensued, which resulted in Hale shooting fire rounds in her direction.
Nobody was injured, but nearly 50 children and parents were present at the shooting.
