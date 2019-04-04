Women in Business Spring Expo to benefit Panhandle Breast Health

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Women in Business Spring Expo is scheduled for this Friday at Arts in the Sunset with a portion of proceeds benefiting Panhandle Breast Health.
The Women in Business Spring Expo allows the public to meet and support local women in business, and learn about and purchase their goods and services.
Portions of the proceeds as well as a raffle for numerous door prizes from the expo will benefit Panhandle Breast Health.
The expo will be on April 5 at Arts in the Sunset during First Friday Artwalk from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
