Whataburger introduces limited-time Dr. Pepper milkshake

(KFDA) - Whataburger is looking to capture the hearts of Texans across the state with their newly-introduced Dr. Pepper Shake.
The chain announced the shake on Wednesday, completing the formula for what they call the “ultimate Texan meal.”
Fans on social media were, as expected, overjoyed.
The confection is available now for a limited time at some stores in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma, though it wasn’t clear if the treat would be available in all Texas locations.
Other returning food items were also announced Wednesday, including the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich and the Root Beer Shake.
