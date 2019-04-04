Tulia Police looking into two possible animal cruelty cases

TULIA, TX (KFDA) - The Tulia Animal Control Advocates Facebook page started sharing photos of a black puppy they call Lily in late March.
They described the dog as having been spray-painted, chemically-burned, and covered in glue with a broken tail and cuts.
Tulia Police said they originally brought the dog to the shelter after being called about a stray animal.
“It stayed in the shelter for several days,” said Tulia Police Chief Steve Brush. “We didn’t realize how severely it was injured until the Animal Control Advocates that help us out that run the Facebook page checked the dog and found the injuries and took the dog to get medical treatment.”
Another photo shared this week shows another black dog dragging a suitcase around on a chain.
Tulia Police said the dog has been seen in town pulling other things as well.
“It wasn’t pulling the suitcase when we found the dog,” said Brush. “It was chained to a bucket that was full of things that was being pulled. And there had been other sightings where it was pulling a wagon.”
Brush said police originally thought the photo was of Lily until they started receiving a surge of calls.
“Looking at the pictures on Facebook it appeared that it might be the same dog, that’s why we kind of thought it was the same dog,” he said. “And then we started receiving more calls that this dog was still dragging stuff around town, or being forced to drag stuff around town.”
“We were able to determine who was in control of that dog and we were able to get a warrant issued from the municipal court and seize that dog,” said Brush. “We seized that dog yesterday and took it to the shelter. We have a hearing set where the judge will determine if the dog was cruelly treated or was not cruelly treated."
Brush said the dog does have ticks, but other than that, he’s happy and healthy.
As for Lily, her health has been in jeopardy and as of this week, she's in need of life-saving surgery.
“A lot of people in Tulia have animals and treat them well, there’s just those few that don’t and usually we get it handled as quickly as we can,” said Brush.
The police department currently has no leads as to who harmed Lily, but they encourage anyone with information to contact them at 806-995-3555.
The municipal court hearing regarding the dog chained to a suitcase is scheduled for Monday, Apr. 8.
