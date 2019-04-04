Texas legislators introduce resolution at state capitol to welcome Amarillo Sod Poodles

AUSTIN, TX (KFDA) - Texas legislators representing our area adopted a resolution today in Austin to welcome the Amarillo Sod Poodles before their inaugural home opener.
Texas representatives John Smithee (R-Amarillo), Four Price (R-Amarillo) and Senator Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) introduced resolutions on April 3 at the state capitol to welcome and celebrate the Amarillo Sod Poodles historic inaugural home opener.
It was resolved that both the House of Representatives and Senators of the 86th Texas Legislature congratulated the Amarillo Sod Poodles on their inaugural 2019 season. They also wished the team’s players, coaches and staff the best during their upcoming season.
“We couldn’t be more proud to be honored by the State of Texas House of Representatives and Senators,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. “Today was about recognition for the City of Amarillo, our community and this incredible team we have that calls Amarillo home."
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, Jerry and Margaret Hodge, Cheryl Fairly, Lynn Ensor, team members Shane Philipps and Jacob Helmus, and even the beloved team’s mascot Ruckus were also able to make the trip to Austin and take part in the memorable moment.
The Sod Poodles are the first affiliated, professional baseball team in Amarillo since 1982. Their home opener at Hodgetown is scheduled for Monday, April 8 against the Midland Rockhounds with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
