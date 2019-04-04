Settlement reached to end legal dispute for NM racino

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A settlement has been reached to end a legal dispute between state regulators and an enterprise looking to receive a final license for a horse racetrack and casino in New Mexico.
An agreement was reached on April 3 between the state racing commission and Hidalgo Downs LLC, ending a legal dispute over whether state regulators should take a harder look at the economics behind pending proposals for New Mexico’s sixth and final license for a racino.
An attorney for Hidalgo Downs filed a motion seeking to dismiss the company’s claims, a day before lawyers for all parties were due in court for a hearing.
Three groups have proposals for a racino near Clovis, as well as proposals in Tucumcari and the one in Lordsburg proposed by Hidalgo Downs.
Some estimate operations as early as spring of 2020, while others say construction and development could complete the racino in three years if approved by the New Mexico Racing Commission.
