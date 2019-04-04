Red Raider fan jumps in to help scam victims cheated out of Final Four tickets

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Tuesday we introduced you to an Oklahoma man who was scammed out of $500 after trying to buy a pair of Final Four tickets for him and his wife to see Texas Tech play.
Brady Giles shared the sad story, but on Wednesday, one of our KCBD viewers saw the story and decided to gift Brady with one sweet surprise.
“I saw the story on the news last night about this guy that got taken on tickets,” Joel Prock said.
Joel Prock is a Tech fan who caught the story we aired last night. He said he ended up with an extra pair of tickets to the Final Four game in Minneapolis, and decided he wanted to help get Giles and his wife, Hannah, to the big game. “I thought I could donate them because I would be heartbroken if I was in his shoes.”
KCBD News Channel 11′s Amanda Ruiz and Prock decided to surprise Giles with the news. At first, we told him this interview would be just a follow up from his story that aired Tuesday night, but we had something bigger in mind.
“Brady, I have a couple extra tickets to the game and I was going to put them up for sale, but I called the station this morning and said I’d rather donate them to you because after watching your story I know how heartbroken I’d be,” Prock said.
Giles was completely lost for words. All he could get out at first was the word wow, but after a few minutes, Giles did have some words for Prock: “Thank you so much. I didn’t expect someone to try to help out because it was my mistake and it was an expensive mistake, but I appreciate it. You are blessed, we are blessed, and we will bless someone else.”
Prock said he decided to gift Giles and his wife the tickets all on his own after seeing KCBD’s story Tuesday night.
