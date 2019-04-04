Public invited to collect litter around Palo Duro High as citywide cleanup

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Citywide Spring Cleanup is kicking off this Saturday and the public is invited to help collect litter around Palo Duro High School.
Those looking to participate in the spring cleanup will collect litter from streets, vacant lots and the neighborhood.
The cleanup area will be in Section O10 near Palo Duro High School at 1400 North Grant Street. The section boundaries are Amarillo Boulevard, Dumas Drive, 24th Avenue and North Mirror Street.
Participants are asked to bring gloves and tall kitchen bags. Cleanup begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 and volunteers are asked to meet at Palo Duro High School at 10:30 a.m. with their trash.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.