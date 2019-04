It is starting off to be a foggy morning with visibility down to 1/4 of a mile. Skies will clear throughout the morning turning mostly sunny. Temps will warm into the 60′s and 70′s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph. We warm up into the upper 70′s and low 80′s on Friday. A few storms may be possible late in the day Friday and Saturday. We stay in the 60′s and 70′s through the weekend.