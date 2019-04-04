The Palace Hotel will open as a boutique hotel in Canyon’s square in 2020

“This building was built in 1906. It was turned into a hotel upstairs in 1912,” said Steve O’Neal, Owner of The Palace Hotel building. “It ran from 1912 to 1960 and then it was shut down. Nothing else has been going on up here. My wife’s mother had a clothing store downstairs. We always thought it’d be cool to do a hotel, because it was once a hotel. It just seemed like a perfect time to do it.”