The Palace Hotel will open as a boutique hotel in Canyon’s square in 2020

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new hotel coming to Canyon’s square will be in the same location one once was, decades ago.
The Palace Hotel building sits on the corner of 15th street on the square in Canyon.
The upstairs of The Palace Hotel building was a hotel for decades before eventually closing.
The O’Neal family, who owns the building that currently houses Palace Coffee and Rustic Gypsy on the bottom floor, says this project has been years in the making.
“This building was built in 1906. It was turned into a hotel upstairs in 1912,” said Steve O’Neal, Owner of The Palace Hotel building. “It ran from 1912 to 1960 and then it was shut down. Nothing else has been going on up here. My wife’s mother had a clothing store downstairs. We always thought it’d be cool to do a hotel, because it was once a hotel. It just seemed like a perfect time to do it.”
Once completed, it will be a 10 room boutique hotel with a modern traditional style.
Canyon’s EDC says a feasibility study done in the area showed the need for a hotel, which is why the City of Canyon approved financial assistance for the project this week.
“Our downtown area is very vibrant and has lots of energy and is a destination itself,” said Evelyn Ecker, Executive Director of Canyon Economic Development Corporation. “The study encouraged a hotel downtown, close or on the square. This is how we arrived at The Palace Hotel project.”
The building has been in the O’Neal family since the late 1970s and since then, O’Neal says he and his wife have supported local entrepreneurs like Palace Coffee and The Rustic Gypsy.
When the hotel opens, it’ll include products from local businesses.
“There’s a lady who has a honey farm and she makes all sorts of products,” said O’Neal. "We’re going to have her shampoo and her soaps in the building with us. The lady downstairs at Rustic Gypsy, they have some unique stuff that we’re going to try and offer up here in the hotel as well.
Renovation is expected to begin in early summer and be completed by May of 2020, so reservations can be made for the Texas Outdoor Musical and WT’s 2020 football season.
