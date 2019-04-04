Ortegon ready to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers

“Our sophomore class is big and that’s a really big reason we were successful. It’s a really big sophomore and freshman class. We’re young. They saw what his success has brought him and they know that it’s within their grasp,” said Coach Quirino. “They’re only separated by mere inches because they were here in the same system with Speedy. They know they are capable of doing the same thing if they listen, believe, and apply what we’re implementing here. I think they’re going to have the opportunity as well.”