National Park Service lists Hansford County Courthouse in National Register of Historic Places

HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -The National Park Service has officially listed the Hansford County Courthouse in the National Register of Historic Places.
The courthouse submitted an application last year and was listed as a historic place as of March 22 of this year.
The landmark is located in the courthouse square in downtown Spearman at 15 NW Court Street.
“The reason that that is so important, other than that we think that is probably the most important building around, is that it will always be protected through the national service,” said Hansford County Judge Benny Wilson.
The original floor plan is the same since 1931 including the historic courtroom.
“We can become eligible for grants and private investments. We will also be eligible for tax credits for the preservation system,” said Judge Wilson.
The building will also have the opportunity to apply for improvements through the National Park Service.
“This courthouse has always been referred to as the ‘Palace of the Plains’ and I think that is very important that we maintain that history,” said Judge Wilson.
With a variety of history on the courthouse property, the courthouse will continue to be a landmark in Spearman.
