AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Local cancer advocates return from Washington D.C. after speaking with lawmakers about the importance of funding for pediatric cancer.
A group of four people from Amarillo went to Capitol Hill last week to meet with congressmen to share pictures and stories of children with cancer and what can be done to make sure they live a full life.
Today, some of the families they were advocating for thanked them for their efforts at a welcome back reception at Palace Coffee.
“We got very positive feedback. We even got some tears from some of them. That’s great because what we wanted to do was touch them,” said Jennifer Brown.
The founder of Panhandle Angels Kristina Hudson said, “These kids deserve for us to fight for them. And that’s what we did, we were basically their voice.”
There were people from all over the U.S. and Texas only had seven people that attended.
Founder of Keeping Carla Alive Lucia Hernandez says, “We would love for people in Amarillo to join us, to join the fight.”
Their goal is to make sure Congress does not cut cancer funding for next year.
