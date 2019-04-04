Enrollment open for Texas A&M AgriLife natural resources program

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Enrollment is now open for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Texas Master Naturalist training class.
In a collaborative effort between AgriLife Extension and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the training class is open to those interested in spending time outdoors and helping natural resources and natural areas. Training topics in the class include habitat, conservation, water resources and many more.
Megan Eikner, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Potter County, said, “The main qualification for a Texas Master Naturalist certification is an interest in learning about and playing an active part in conservation. Volunteers will receive a minimum of 40 hours of basic training from educators and specialists from universities, natural resource agencies, nature centers and museums."
Once attendees are certified, they will have to provide 40 hours of service a year in community education in order to maintain their certification as well as pursue a minimum of eight hours of advanced training in areas of personal interest.
Enrollment costs $95. The first class will meet on April 6 at the Southwest Amarillo Public Library at 6801 SW 45th Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The full class schedule can be found online here.
