Doppler Dave Is Watching For Our Next Storm Chances

Some nice and quiet spring weather covered our region today with sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 70s. Skies will remain tranquil tonight and it will be rather cool as we dip into the mid 40s by morning. Tomorrow will begin as another quiet day, but winds will increase into the 15-25mph range from a southerly direction and highs will be in the upper 70s. The south winds will also bring a moisture return and we expect to begin tracking storms in the eastern half of the area by tomorrow night. A few showers and storms will linger into early Saturday, but should move out by Saturday afternoon.