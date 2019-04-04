Clovis woman sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb.
Sabrina Martinez, 38, of Clovis, was sentenced on Thursday after a plea of guilty to two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.
Martinez was arrested in October of 2016 after she was found with methamphetamine, cocaine, a firearm as well as $8,000.
In addition to her 14-year sentence, Martinez will serve an additional four years on probation after she’s released from the New Mexico Department of Corrections.
