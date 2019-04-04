Clovis woman sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking

Clovis woman sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking
Sabrina Martinez, pictured, was sentenced to 14 years in prison arfter pleading guilty to two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.
By Britt Snipes | April 4, 2019 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 3:46 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking, according to Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb.

Sabrina Martinez, 38, of Clovis, was sentenced on Thursday after a plea of guilty to two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Martinez was arrested in October of 2016 after she was found with methamphetamine, cocaine, a firearm as well as $8,000.

In addition to her 14-year sentence, Martinez will serve an additional four years on probation after she’s released from the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.