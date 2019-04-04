Beyoncé and Adidas announce footwear, apparel partnership

(CNN) -Beyoncé is a force to be reckoned with and Adidas knows it.
The athleisure company and pop star are teaming up for a "partnership of a lifetime" to develop footwear and apparel.
"Queen Bey" says she's looking forward to re-launching and expanding her 'Ivy Park' clothing brand named after her oldest child, Blue Ivy Carter.
“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a statement from the brand. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”
It was previously sold at Topshop but will now fall under Adidas.
Knowles has signed on to be a creative partner with Adidas.
It's unclear how involved she'll be in day-to-day operations.
Adidas says the partnership will not only develop new products but will also focus on “empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators and leaders.”
