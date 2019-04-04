Authorities seize African cat, monkey from home of hip-hop producer

ENCINO, CA (KCAL/CNN) - Police officers and game wardens raided the home of hip-hop music producer Jamal Rashid, also known as Mally Mall, early Wednesday.
Authorities paid the hip-hop producer an unexpected visit and served him with search warrants for two separate investigations.
Police were looking for evidence of human trafficking and game wardens with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were searching for evidence in an exotic wildlife trafficking investigation.
Authorities said an African serval cat was taken from Rashid’s home.
"They're wild animals so they shouldn't be pets,” said Michelle Budish, a game warden with the California Department of Fish and Game. “They belong in the wild."
Rashid has made several posts on Instagram featuring an African serval cat.
He also posted videos of monkeys. Game wardens said they seized a spider monkey that did not belong to him.
“When people openly display these animals on their social media accounts, it creates a market for them and as you can already assume, if the demand goes up, the price for these animals go up and these animals are taken from the wild and their native habitat and they’re trafficked,” Budish said.
Detectives with the LAPD, looking for evidence of human trafficking, wouldn’t comment on their findings.
Neighbors had mixed reactions to the raid.
Heather Michaels lives up the street.
“He likes to entertain and have friends over like a lot of people do in the entertainment community,” Michaels said defending Rashid. “I’ve lived here many years and I’ve never seen anything that was atrocious or that caused me to pause.”
Susan Richmond also lives in the neighborhood.
"Finally, something and hoping that it would be a little bit more permanent, but it appears it's not going to be," said Richmond of the raid.
In 2014, Rashid’s, Las Vegas home was searched during a human trafficking investigation.
Copyright 2019 KCAL via CNN. All rights reserved.