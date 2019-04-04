Annual Relay For Life to ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ in Amarillo on Saturday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The annual Relay For Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society kicks off this Saturday in Amarillo to ‘Give Cancer the Boot’.
The event will be a western-themed day filled with music, food, games and more, including a performance by the Amarillo Youth Choir.
There will also be over 20 vendors present providing local items, face-painting, and contests for the whole family.
This year’s event begins at 12:00 p.m. at the Rex Baxter Building located at 3401 SE 10th Avenue.
At 6:00 p.m., Relay For Life will honor local cancer survivors and and caregivers.
The Luminaria Ceremony, which honors all those battling cancer and those that have lost the battle, will begin at 9:00 p.m. Luminaria bags will be lit, lights will be dimmed and a bagpiper will lead attendees in a walk of remembrance to ‘Amazing Grace’.
