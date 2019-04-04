Annual Relay For Life to ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ in Amarillo on Saturday

Annual Relay For Life to ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ in Amarillo on Saturday
Annual Relay For Life to ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ in Amarillo on Saturday (Source: Relay for Life of Amarillo)
By Britt Snipes | April 4, 2019 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 5:09 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The annual Relay For Life fundraiser for the American Cancer Society kicks off this Saturday in Amarillo to ‘Give Cancer the Boot’.

The event will be a western-themed day filled with music, food, games and more, including a performance by the Amarillo Youth Choir.

There will also be over 20 vendors present providing local items, face-painting, and contests for the whole family.

This year’s event begins at 12:00 p.m. at the Rex Baxter Building located at 3401 SE 10th Avenue.

At 6:00 p.m., Relay For Life will honor local cancer survivors and and caregivers.

The Luminaria Ceremony, which honors all those battling cancer and those that have lost the battle, will begin at 9:00 p.m. Luminaria bags will be lit, lights will be dimmed and a bagpiper will lead attendees in a walk of remembrance to ‘Amazing Grace’.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.