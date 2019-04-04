Additional complaints filed to Amarillo ISD officials surrounding Kori Clements resignation

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Additional complaints have been filed surrounding the resignation of Amarillo High’s volleyball coach Kori Clements.
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) denied jurisdiction in the original complaint filed by a concerned parent Dr. Marc Henson, stating allegations related to local employment issues should be filed through Amarillo ISD’s grievance process.
Henson said he filed the original complaint against an AISD school board member not as an employment issue, but as an abuse of power.
He followed the TEA’s recommendation and filed complaints with Amarillo High School Principal David Vincent, Superintendent Doug Loomis and School Board President Scott Flow.
Henson believes the district owes the parents an explanation, and is working with the Parents for Transparency Coalition to get an independent investigation underway.
“The only thing that’s going to reestablish any kind of credibility to this board now is an independent investigation," said Henson. "Otherwise, you’re just a trustee without trust.”
He said the parents don’t plan to back down.
“Fighting back against us is basically fighting back against the people that put [the board] in their seats,” he said. “And there’s no time limits to them answering to the electorate.”
Henson has yet to receive a response from AISD.
The district previously responded to NewsChannel10, saying a complaint would have had to been filed weeks ago to meet procedural deadlines.
If that continues to be the case, Henson said he will try to file again with the TEA or reach out to the commissioner of education.
“I think this particular case represents one issue that happened within this district," said Henson. “I don’t think it represents the hundreds of other issues that people have concerns about. I think there [are] things that have happened over time both within the district, particularly Amarillo High, that seem to have people’s attention. People feel very strongly about this because of their own experiences that have nothing to do with the volleyball team or Coach Clements- completely different issues. And I do think that this really just this the tip of an iceberg now."
NewsChannel10 reached out to the district for a response to the additional complaints and is awaiting a response.
You can read Dr. Henson’s formal process to file the complaints to AISD below:
