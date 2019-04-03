WTAMU hosting event focused on creating culture of consent

WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERISTY, TX (KFDA) - A lecture at West Texas A&M University will address the goal of creating a culture of consent to prevent sexual assaults.
The event will be held on Thursday, April 4 at the WTAMU Legacy Hall.
From 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Dr. Keith Edwards will speak on sexual violence prevention in higher education.
According to a news release, Dr. Edwards has spoken and consulted at 200 colleges and universities, presented more than 200 programs at national conferences and written more than 20 articles or book chapters on sexual assault prevention, social justice of education and men’s identity and leadership.
Dr. Edwards recently co-chaired the American College Personnel Association’s Presidential Task Force on Sexual Violence in Higher Education.
There will be free food and door prizes at the event.
The event is free and open to the public.
