Weekly wages in most Texas Panhandle counties below national average

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Of the 254 counties in Texas, all but 29 have people earning weekly wages below the national average of $1,055.
The majority of the 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle are included and are some of the lowest in the state.
“Smaller areas, especially those with lower cost of living, tend to have lower wages than higher cost, more highly densely populated areas like, say, Austin, Dallas Fort-Worth, Houston, that sort of thing,” said Associate Professor of Economics at West Texas A&M University Neil Meredith. “If you look at your wage relative to your cost of living, then you don’t have to pay as much for someone to enjoy an equal standard of living compared to a higher cost area.”
The Bureau’s report indicates that lower-paying counties tend to be located in the agricultural parts of Texas.
Meredith said higher wages in our region can be found in agriculture jobs, but ones that require more training.
“You might see more agricultural engineers and those kinds of things up here in the Texas Panhandle than you would in a lot of other areas that might be higher wage earners,” he said. “But then you would also see lower wage earners in other areas like agriculture, where I’m just talking very basic sort of agricultural duties rather than more of the high-tech or high-skill sorts of stuff, which is going to tend to pay more.”
Other jobs that earn higher wages in our area, such as careers with Pantex and health care professions, typically require higher educational requirements and drive people to work in the metro area of the Panhandle.
“Amarillo and also surrounding Texas Panhandle areas are below the state average and also below the national average when it comes to educational attainment,” said Meredith.
In the Bureau’s report, weekly wages in Hall County are the lowest at less than half the national and even the state average, while Carson County is above the national average at $1,661.
Meredith believes it’s going to take an introduction of more skilled labor jobs to see an increase of average weekly wages across the region.
“More smart agriculture. Supporting industries that would require a lot of skilled labor as opposed to entry-level labor, or lower-skilled labor,” he said. “If we see a shift to more high-skilled sorts of things then you’re going to see higher wages come with that.”
