Voter registration ends April 4 for upcoming elections

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Thursday, April 4 is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming elections.
The City of Canyon has canceled its election with no races with challengers.
Each of the seats on the Amarillo City Council have at least two candidates.
Amarillo College’s bond vote is for issuing $89 million in debt for a variety of infrastructure projects.
There are five people running for three seats on the Amarillo Independent School District Board and eight people running for three seats on the Amarillo College Board.
The following people have submitted applications for a place on the AISD General Election Ballot:
- Kimberly Anderson
- Jim Austin
- John Betancourt
- Hobert Brown, Jr.
- Alonzo Everhart
- Dick Ford
- Aaron Ladd
- Rob Parker
One application has been submitted by Robin R. Malone for the Amarillo ISD Special Election Ballot.
Early voting begins April 22.
Election Day is May 4.
