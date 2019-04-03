Storms east, fire danger west

Temps are starting off in the 40′s and 50′s under mostly clear skies. Temps will warm into the mid 70′s this afternoon. Winds are breezy today with winds out of the south 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. High fire danger is expected in the southwest. A few storms will be possible in the east. Could see some strong to severe storms with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail. Temps will stay in the 70′s and 80′s through the rest of the week through the weekend. A few storms will be possible over the weekend.