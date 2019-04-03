Soddies enter their Inaugural Season with high expectations

“Once you get to Double A you start to see a lot cleaner level of baseball. Routine plays get made just about 100 percent of the time and guys don’t get here on accident so you see a lot of talent,” said relief pitcher Elliot Ashbeck. “Our roster might be one of the most loaded rosters in Minor League Baseball from a prospect’s standpoint. I think you’re going to see a lot of major league level talent, maybe not quite as refined as the big leagues but it’s going to be a lot cleaner, smoother games than you’d find in low A or high A.”