Sod Poodles prepare for season opener in crunch time

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles hosted a media day this afternoon at Hodgetown, where they introduced their opening day roster in-person for the first time.
Team Manager Phillip Wellman held a press conference first. He addressed his expectations for the team with the roster they have right now, although it will change throughout the season as players move up and down in the Padres farm system.
“If we play the way we played in spring training, I think we’ll be pretty exciting," said Wellman. "We have guys that can steal bases, I think we’ll hit some home runs, our starting pitching staff looks pretty solid. There’s a few of them that are top prospects in our organization, and then we have some that are returning that pitched in double a last year and had good years.”
The Sod Poodles hit the road for Corpus Christi tomorrow for their opening series against the Hooks. They’ll return to Amarillo early Monday morning for the 7:15 p.m. home opener against the Midland Rockhounds.
