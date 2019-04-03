Significant delays, detours near I-40 interchange starting Thursday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Commuters in Amarillo may need to change their usual route as crews continue work on various projects around the I-40 and I-27 interchange starting April 5.
Traffic will be closed on both ramps from I-40 west to US Highway 87 north and I-27 south will close on Thursday while crews make bridge repairs.
The left lane of I-40 east and west will be closed for 24 hours beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Drivers needing access to US 87 north or I-27 south will be detoured to Washington Street, where they can turn around and take the ramps along I-40 east.
Various lanes leading south out of downtown on Pierce and Taylor Streets will also continue to be closed throughout the week for guardrail repairs.
Remember to use caution when traveling near workers and equipment and to slow down for posted work zones.
