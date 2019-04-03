FIRST ALERT: Monitoring eastern areas for a few storms today

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - We are tracking the dryline boundary, which will set up across our eastern zones today.
East of this boundary, a few storms may develop during the afternoon and evening.
There is a slight possibility that a couple of the storms may produce hail and strong winds.
There is a very remote chance of a brief tornado, although the risk is quite low.
The best timing for storms appears to be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. with most of the activity moving east and out of the area after midnight.
Dry winds will raise temps into the upper 70′s, and there is a threat for wildfires near the New Mexico border.
