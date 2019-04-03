Final Four Red Raiders: A Twin Cities travel diary

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be taking the Twin Cities by storm on Saturday. Throughout the next few days our crew from Newschannel 11 will document much of the team’s trip (and our own) on air, online, and on multiple social media platforms. Follow along for updates.
The night before: 4/2/2019 - 9:34 p.m.
In the past three weeks since winning the 2012 Big 12 regular-season title the Texas Tech Red Raiders have traveled nearly 4,000 miles. Along the way they’ve traveled to Kansas City, Tulsa and Anaheim before coming home to Lubbock. Now they’re about to add an additional 900 miles to their engines as they head to Minneapolis on Wednesday.
The team will be sent off in style starting at 7:15 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
KCBD will be traveling to Minneapolis as well, but we’re not leaving quite that early. Our bags are almost packed, our gear has been checked over and we’re ready to hit the road.
We want to take you along with us. We’re sorry to say we can’t fit you in our suitcase, but follow along with us as we travel to watch the Red Raiders make history.
We will also update you with random details you may not have heard, like according to HotelTonight.com Red Raider fans are the most dedicated fans out of the four teams making the trip to U.S. Bank Stadium. We’ve searched for rooms at a much higher rate than Michigan State, Virginia or Auburn fans. And based on how hard it was for us to find a room, we believe it.
Or, did you know the first ten Texas Tech fans who contact Minneapolis Waxing the City locations can get the Double T waxed onto their chest or back wax. That sounds painful and hilarious, but everyone has that one superfan friend who would do it.
We’re finding out all kinds of things about Minneapolis, including that their downtown outdoor mall, the Nicollett Mall, is pronounced like it rhymes with chicklet.
