Community encouraged to attend Zero to 5 lecture hosted by Amarillo mayor

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This Friday, the community is invited to attend Mayor Ginger Nelson’s lecture ‘Zero to 5’ with Harvard Professor Don Ron Ferguson and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.
The lecture will discuss the critical brain growth of a child between the ages of zero and five and aims to spread awareness and address child care needs in Amarillo.
“This is really a catalyst for us to get the information out in a broader way in the community about the importance of those earliest years,” said Jill Goodrich, executive director at Opportunity School. “This is sort of the first step and then from here on we want to look at other activities and other plans to be able to sustain this message long term.”
The lecture will discuss how 80 percent of brain growth happens in the first three years of life. During this time, children are developing skills which will enhance as they become adults.
“If we want people who are really good at customer service. If we want people who are really good coworkers, teammates. If we want people who are really got at working together on a committee, then those interactions that we have with young children and what’s happening when they are very young is really important for when they want to gain those skills later in life,” said Goodrich.
Fort Worth is leading cities in its approach to child care and hosted a lecture last year by Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. The Program Quality Director at Opportunity School Leslie Webb attended the Fort Worth lecture.
“The more that we bring families into our community and the more that we are able to promote, the more we are going to get people living in this community and moving to this community because of there’s resources for my child,” said Webb.
You can attend the lecture this Friday, April 6 starting at 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center.
