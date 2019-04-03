Coffee Memorial announces winning schools for Kids, Inc. Donor Days blood drive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center have announced the winning schools in the area from the Kids, Inc. Donor Days blood drive.
After two-months of competition, Coffee Memorial announced on Wednesday the winning schools for the Donor Days blood drive.
The winner in the small high school category was Hedley High School with 20 donations. River Road High School won in the medium high school category with 111 donations. Finally, Canyon High School won for large high schools with 227 donations.
The middle school winner was Mann Middle School and St. Mary’s for elementary schools.
Coffee Memorial also announced scholarship winners who were awarded for their participation. The winners include Nicolas Ortiz-Breeden from Spearman High School, Soriah Chavez from Caprock High School, Katelyn Ross from Goodwell High School and Caroline Monsivais from Wellington High School.
Coffee Memorial said without this competition and the support from local schools, it could have been tough providing patients with the blood they needed after a tough couple of months with the flu and inclement weather.
