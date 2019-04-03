City of Amarillo to host mobile health clinic in Canyon

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s next mobile health clinic site will be in Canyon tomorrow.
The mobile health clinic will be at the Cole Community Center in Canyon, located at 300 16th Street from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Immunizations include MMR, flu, HPV, meningitis and many more.
Free rapid HIV and syphilis testing will be offered as well with results available the same day.
Adults with Medicaid, no insurance, or are underinsured are eligible to participate and are asked to bring current shot records if possible.
The cost is $14.85 per vaccine and no appointment is necessary.
