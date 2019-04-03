2 bodies found along Kansas/Oklahoma state line, likely connected

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Officials are investigating after two bodies were found in Seward and Texas counties along the Kansas and Oklahoma state line and are likely connected, according to the Texas County Sheriff’s Department.
Numerous agencies are investigating after two Liberal men were found dead on Tuesday.
Just after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, a farmer called the Seward County Sheriff’s Office saying he found a body in a ditch on his property near U.S. Highway 54 in Texas County.
Since the body was found near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, authorities from both states responded to investigate. Officials later identified the body as 25-year-old Timothy J. Martin of Liberal.
At 8:50 p.m. that same day, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a second body being found in a trailer at an RV park west of Liberal. The second body was identified as 31-year-old Erick G. Salas of Liberal.
Officials believe the two homicides could be connected because the two men were acquaintances and former roommates.
Anyone with information about the homicides are asked to call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Seward County Sheriff’s Office at 620-309-2000.
The Texas County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.
