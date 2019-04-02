WATCH: Suspect caught on camera stealing mower from Amarillo store

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a suspect who was caught stealing power equipment from a store on the southeast side of the city.
According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the man was caught stealing a mower from a store on the 4700 block of S Washington.
In the video, the man disables a security cable tethering the mower to its display before lifting it into the bed of his pickup.
He then drives away northbound on Washington Street.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Tips can also be submitted online at the Amarillo Police Department website.
Information leading to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $1,000.
