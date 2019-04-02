WATCH: Suspect caught on camera stealing mower from Amarillo store

(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Jacob Helker | April 2, 2019 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:47 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for a suspect who was caught stealing power equipment from a store on the southeast side of the city.

Do You Know Me? Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs you help to identify this thief. On Friday March 22nd around 4pm, this...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, the man was caught stealing a mower from a store on the 4700 block of S Washington.

In the video, the man disables a security cable tethering the mower to its display before lifting it into the bed of his pickup.

He then drives away northbound on Washington Street.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Tips can also be submitted online at the Amarillo Police Department website.

Information leading to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $1,000.

