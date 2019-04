It’s not as cold this morning with temps in the 20′s and 30′s to our north and 40′s to our south. Skies will be mostly sunny today with a light breeze. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Highs will be in the mid 70′s today. Wednesday will stay in the mid 70′s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be stronger tomorrow with gusts up to 35 mph.