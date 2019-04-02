17 unclaimed Potter County veterans to be honored in local ceremony, escorted to San Antonio

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 17 unclaimed and previously unidentified veterans being honored died in Potter County, were cremated, and held by the Potter County Courthouse for years.
Now they've been placed into personalized urns and will be recognized by members of the community for their service in a ceremony at the Panhandle War Memorial Wednesday evening.
“Three speakers I believe and then we will do the full-on ‘say their names, ring the bell for them’ and it’s a really, really impressive ceremony,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Turner.
After the ceremony, the Texas Guard Patriot Riders will escort the veterans all the way to San Antonio on Thursday for an official military burial, with more and more riders joining the escort along the way.
Judge Tanner says in past years they’ve had fewer than ten veterans and this is the highest it’s been.
“Potter County typically has more indigent people than most counties so we do a lot of indigent burials or cremations for people without any money, or any means to take care of it themselves,” said Judge Tanner.
Local representative for the Missing In America Project, Joel Carver, works with A&D Mortuary and says each year they seek out unclaimed veterans across the Panhandle.
“What we do is we locate, identify and then arrange a full military burial for these veterans,” said Carver.
Deputy State Captain of the Texas Patriot Guard Riders Michael Decker says the work to find these veterans continues to pay off.
“The end result, which really has made a mark in many people’s hearts this year, is the fact that a family found out about this and they came and claimed one of the veterans. And so, of the 18 we were originally planning on transporting, we’re only taking 17 because a family came and found their loved one,” said Decker.
Two of the 17 veterans fought in World War II, six in Vietnam, and the rest are non-wartime service members.
Being a Vietnam veteran himself, Decker says remembering all of those who fought for our country is a healing process for those who are left.
“You’ll see a big turnout of Vietnam veterans because they’re still giving back and it’s a healing,” said Decker.
The ceremony at the Panhandle War Memorial will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 3.
The escort will begin Thursday morning at 7 a.m. arrive for the military burial in San Antonio on Friday morning at 11 a.m.
