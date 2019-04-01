SLED: Cause of death for UofSC student Samantha Josephson announced

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The State Law Enforcement Division released the autopsy results for Samantha Josephson, the 21-year-old University of South Carolina student who was kidnapped and killed after a night out late last month.
According to SLED, Josephson, of Robbinsville, NJ, died from “multiple sharp force injuries.” SLED did not disclose what type of weapon was used that caused the injuries.
According to an arrest warrant for the suspect, 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland, Josephson had “numerous wounds evident on multiple parts of her body to include her head, neck, face, upper body, leg, and foot.” Her body was discovered in a rural area in New Zion, SC, nearly 70 miles from Columbia.
The City of Columbia Police Department, the Clarendon County Sheriffs’ Office, and SLED are continuing to investigate this case.
Rowland’s next court appearance will be April 22 at 9 a.m.
